Dominion Energy seeks input on renewable energy expansion

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Dominion Energy is seeking information from non-residential customers about their interest in renewable energy. The input will help the company finalize plans to develop 3,000 megawatts of additional solar and wind power under Virginia’s new Grid Transformation & Security Act (GTSA).

Dominion Energy is issuing a ‘Request for Information’ survey that seeks feedback from commercial, industrial and governmental customers in the state.

The survey can be accessed here.

“As many businesses and organizations in Virginia establish or expand clean energy and sustainability goals, Dominion Energy is proud to be a trusted energy partner,” said Corynne Arnett, vice president-Customer Service. “We welcome the opportunity to learn more about the renewable energy targets and goals of business and governmental customers across the state. This information will help us adapt renewable programs to meet customer needs as we grow our renewable generation fleet in Virginia, which is currently the 4th largest solar fleet in the country among utility holding companies.”

The GTSA, which became law on July 1, 2018, paves the way for the largest increase of renewable energy resources in the state’s history. During the first phase of the grid transformation plan, the company pledges to have 3,000 megawatts of new solar and wind energy – enough to power 750,000 homes – under development or in operation by 2022.

More information on Dominion Energy’s current renewable energy programs for non-residential customers can be found here.

Customers and developers interested in learning more about the company’s wind and solar expansion plans may contact us via email: renewableenergy@ dominionenergy.com.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment