Dominion Energy quadruples renewable energy, energy storage in integrated resource plan

Published Saturday, May. 2, 2020, 9:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Dominion Energy Virginia has quadrupled the amount of solar and wind generation in its 15-year, long-term integrated resource plan in the past year.

The increase is driven, in part, by Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order on climate change and the Virginia Clean Economy Act passed by the General Assembly.

The expansion of renewable energy development will give Virginians significant access to more renewable energy and create thousands of clean energy jobs. Dominion Energy Virginia issued a request for proposals today soliciting bids for up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar and onshore wind generation and up to 250 MW of energy storage in the Commonwealth. This is the largest solicitation in the Company’s history for renewable energy in a calendar year and will promote its efforts toward a clean energy future.

Projected expansion of offshore wind, solar, and energy storage development amounts to approximately 24,000 new megawatts of renewable energy and storage capacity over the next 15 years.

The long-term IRP includes:

More than 5,000 megawatts of offshore wind is planned by 2035, including the 2,600 MW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project already announced by Dominion Energy. This offshore wind deployment—the largest in North America—has a targeted in-service date of late 2026.

Dominion Energy’s solar fleet, already the 4th largest among US utility holding companies, is projected to grow significantly as the Dominion Energy Virginia long-term IRP calls for the development and procurement of approximately 16,000 megawatts in the state over the next fifteen years.

Energy storage capacity is projected to expand to approximately 2,700 megawatts, meeting the most ambitious targets in the country set in the VCEA. This includes battery storage pilots already approved and scheduled to be online in Virginia next year.

Renewable and energy storage capacity in 15-year Integrated Resource Plans

Current In Operation or Under

Construction Prior Forecast 2019 IRP Update (approximate) Updated Forecast 2020 IRP (approximate) Offshore Wind 12 MW 860 MW 5,100 MW Solar 396 MW 4,400 MW 15,900 MW Energy Storage 1808 MW 326 MW 2,700 MW Total 2,216 MW 5,586 MW 23,700 MW

“We’re focused on the health and safety of our employees and customers during this coronavirus pandemic and see these projects as a catalyst to restarting the economy when appropriate,” said Robert M. Blue, president, Dominion Energy Virginia. “We are putting Virginians to work on renewable energy projects that will create thousands of jobs, transforming the environment and the economy of the Commonwealth.”

While the company’s generation fuel mix will change dramatically over the years to come, what will not change is our obligation to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy to our customers. All IRP plans assume the relicensure of the company’s four nuclear units to continue producing 24/7 zero-carbon emissions electricity. Additionally, based on limitations, such as existing battery storage technology and the variable nature of renewables, natural-gas fired generation will continue to play a critical, low emission role in our system for decades to come. Also included in this year’s filing is a significant increase in energy efficiency programs to meet the 5% energy sales reduction target by 2025 set by the VCEA.

The company is making essential upgrades to the transmission infrastructure in Virginia and is embarking on strategic investments on the distribution system through its Grid Transformation Plan. These investments will ensure continued grid stability, needed capacity, and improved resiliency, and will enable additional renewable resources to come online.

Dominion Energy Virginia’s residential rates are 11.62 cents per kilowatt-hour — nearly 10 percent below the national average of 12.85, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rate is also the lowest of all states participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Virginia will join under the Virginia Clean Economy Act and companion legislation. The company is projecting that residential rates will keep pace with historic levels of annual inflation, with a compound annual growth rate of around 3% over the next 10 years.

Dominion Energy recently announced a new companywide goal of achieving net zero emissions, covering both carbon dioxide and methane in its power generation and natural gas operations across 20 states by 2050. This IRP and RFP align with Dominion Energy’s net zero by 2050 commitment.

Bidders seeking more information on the competitive bidding process and the RFP submittal documents should visit: www.dominionenergy.com/ 2020SolarWindRFP.

Customers and developers interested in learning more about Dominion Energy’s renewable energy expansion plans can email: 2020SolarWindRFP@ dominionenergy.com.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments