Dominion Energy programs accelerate electric vehicle adoption

Dominion Energy Virginia today announced another step to drive electric vehicle adoption, save customers money and reduce emissions in Virginia.

Rebates for charging stations for multi-family communities, workplaces, transit bus depots and fast-charging locations are now available. A rebate program for the company’s residential customers will launch in Virginia in early 2021.

The rebates for infrastructure, chargers and network fees range from $2,000 to more than $50,000 per project. The new Smart Charging Infrastructure Pilot Program was approved by the State Corporation Commission as part of the company’s Grid Transformation Plan – a 10-year plan to transform Virginia’s energy grid and give customers more ways to save money, more reliable service, and more access to renewable energy.

“We believe electrification isn’t just the future of transportation. We’re powering it in Virginia right now,” said Ed Baine, senior vice-president of Power Delivery. “Soon, parents in Fairfax will be able to send their children to school on an electric school bus, commute to the metro station on Virginia’s first autonomous electric shuttle and charge their electric vehicle while running errands around town.”

Those interested in learning more about the company’s commitment to electric vehicles and the Smart Charging Infrastructure Pilot Program are invited to attend a webinar on October 1 at 11 a.m. EST. Visit the Smart Charging Infrastructure Pilot Program website to register for the webinar.

Dominion Energy is committed to reducing carbon emissions and helping customers do the same. Transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions in the United States and in Virginia, so transportation electrification plays a vital role in reducing emissions and improving air quality. In addition to rebates for electric vehicle charging, the company is supporting the adoption of electric vehicles in the following ways:

Helping electric vehicle owners save money when they charge at off-peak times. Beginning in early 2021, Virginia customers who have smart meters will be eligible to enroll in a newly approved time-varying rate that will give them more control over their electric bill. The rate will incentivize customers to do certain tasks – such as charge their electric vehicle – at times of the day when demand for electricity is low.

when they charge at off-peak times. Beginning in early 2021, Virginia customers who have smart meters will be eligible to enroll in a newly approved time-varying rate that will give them more control over their electric bill. The rate will incentivize customers to do certain tasks – such as charge their electric vehicle – at times of the day when demand for electricity is low. Moving forward with the nation’s largest electric school bus deployment. Beginning this fall, the first of 50 electric buses will safely carry Virginia students while also reducing emissions.

Beginning this fall, the first of 50 electric buses will safely carry Virginia students while also reducing emissions. Debuting an electric, self-driving shuttle that will make a loop between the Dunn Loring Metro Station and Mosaic District in Fairfax, Va. The project is the first state-funded test of autonomous public transportation in Virginia and is in partnership with Fairfax County.

that will make a loop between the Dunn Loring Metro Station and Mosaic District in Fairfax, Va. The project is the first state-funded test of autonomous public transportation in Virginia and is in partnership with Fairfax County. Helping public transportation go green. The first electric public buses in Virginia will be powered by Dominion Energy through a partnership with Hampton Roads Transit. The company is also working on electric public transportation outside Virginia with a strategic partnership with the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority to power electric buses in South Carolina.

The first electric public buses in Virginia will be powered by Dominion Energy through a partnership with Hampton Roads Transit. The company is also working on electric public transportation outside Virginia with a strategic partnership with the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority to power electric buses in South Carolina. Installing public fast-charging stations. Over the next year, Dominion Energy Virginia will install four public fast-charging stations for customers that can charge an electric vehicle’s battery to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes.

Over the next year, Dominion Energy Virginia will install four public fast-charging stations for customers that can charge an electric vehicle’s battery to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes. Transitioning the company’s fleet to electric vehicles. Dominion Energy Virginia has an ongoing initiative to transition a quarter of its light-duty fleet to electric vehicles. Additionally, the company is installing electric vehicle charging at its office locations and has incentives for employees who want to purchase an electric vehicle.

The announcement comes as electric vehicle enthusiasts across the U.S. are recognizing National Drive Electric Week, a celebration to raise awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles are environmentally friendly and cost less to operate than gas-powered cars. Plus, they are easy to charge and fun to drive. According to Edison Electric Institute, electric vehicles emit 54 percent fewer carbon dioxide emissions and drivers spend 50 percent less on fuel when compared to gas-powered cars.

Visit Dominion Energy’s website to learn more about the benefits of electric vehicles and access tools – such as a savings calculator and charger finder – to explore if an electric vehicle is right for you. Incentives and new programs will help customers make decisions on how and where to charge an electric vehicle and still save money.

