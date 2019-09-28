Dominion Energy offers $1.2M in community needs grants

Published Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019, 6:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit organizations across the company’s footprint to apply for grants of up to $25,000 each to meet critical needs in communities.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1.2 million to help meet critical needs for food, housing, medicine or medical services.

“We want to do our part to help care for our neighbors who are struggling,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “These grants support organizations that provide a better life for those in need.”

Last year’s Critical Community Needs grants helped more than 200 nonprofits provide services such as free in-school eye screenings for children, housing for homeless veterans, and food for those in need. Watch a video about the impact one of last year’s grants had on Meals on Wheels.

For this year’s grants, eligible organizations in targeted areas of Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and other areas within Dominion Energy’s footprint are encouraged to apply. Online applications will be accepted until Oct. 21, 2019.

For more complete details or to apply, go to www.dominionenergy.com/ communityneedsgrants.