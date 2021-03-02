Dominion Energy, Library of Virginia, honor ‘Strong Men & Strong Women in Virginia History’
Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia are celebrating the achievements of five African-American leaders during the ninth annual “Strong Men & Women in Virginia History” awards program.
The program honors prominent African Americans past and present who have made noteworthy and admirable contributions to the commonwealth, the nation and their professions.
“This year’s honorees have dedicated their lives to serving their communities. Their leadership has provided an example for others, and their contributions have left positive and lasting impacts on society,” said Bill Murray, senior vice president – Corporate Affairs & Communications, Dominion Energy. “Their actions and words have uplifted and inspired. We are honored to acknowledge their achievements and all they’ve done to improve the lives of others.”
“The Library of Virginia is proud to partner with Dominion Energy in recognizing the accomplishments of African American Virginians from the past through the present day, “said Dr. Sandra G. Treadway, Librarian of Virginia. “The five honorees serve as powerful role models for the rising generation and remind us of the positive impact we can have in our communities.”
This year’s honorees are:
|– Krysta Jones – Arlington
|Political Activist & Mentor
|– Dr. Lerla G. Joseph – Richmond
|Physician
|– L. Louise Lucas – Portsmouth
|Virginia State Senator
|– Stan Maclin* – Harrisonburg
|Social Justice Activist
|– Evelyn Reid Syphax* – Arlington
|Educator
|*Posthumous honor
2020 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History student essay competition
Four high school student contest winners were also recognized during the ceremony. Each submitted a creative piece about their own experiences with social justice and how they have seen it impact discussions about race in the United States.
|– Tamia Booker – Petersburg
|Appomattox Regional Governor’s School
|– Madisyn Ford – Chesapeake
|Oscar Smith High School
|– Zahria Ford – Loudoun
|Rock Ridge High School
|– Julie Thomas – Harrisonburg
|Harrisonburg High School
Each student will receive an Apple MacBook Air laptop and $1,000 for their school.