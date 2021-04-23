Dominion Energy donates $30,000 to charities in honor of employee volunteers

Dominion Energy will recognize six employees Wednesday for their volunteer efforts during 2020. As part of their recognition, a $5,000 donation from the company’s Charitable Foundation will be made to each winner’s non-profit of choice.

“In 2020 there was greater need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “At the same time, we had to exercise great creativity to safely assist those in need. We’re proud of our employee honorees for rising to the challenge and commend them for their personal commitments and dedication to helping others.”

The Dominion Energy Volunteers of the Year and their charities of choice are:

Tara Brady , Salt Lake City, Utah, The Farm at Gardner Village

, Salt Lake City, Utah, The Farm at Gardner Village Armond Brown , Yorktown, Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula

, Yorktown, Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula Jennifer Ford , Richmond, Holly Grove Volunteer Rescue Squad

, Richmond, Holly Grove Volunteer Rescue Squad Porsche Harris , Cleveland, Ohio, Providence House

, Cleveland, Ohio, Providence House Paul Rodi , Richmond, Institute for Science Technology Engineering and Math Inc

, Richmond, Institute for Science Technology Engineering and Math Inc Lauren Shrader, Richmond, Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad

The 37th annual event paying tribute to the efforts of employee volunteers will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 21 from noon-1:30 EDT. You can attend via livestream on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch? v=L3IGfy3S3iU

In 2020, Dominion employees gave 61,000 hours of their time to a variety of charitable activities while they adapted and adhered to COVID-19 guidelines. The educational needs of children were supported through virtual mentoring and tutoring, creating notes of encouragement for holiday care packages delivered to children in foster care and providing an online version of the Dominion Energy Speakers Bureau topics to engage families in hands-on activities over the summer.

Volunteers helped community members who experienced job loss due to the pandemic prepare for new positions by offering virtual résumé writing and interview practice sessions. With a focus on the environment, employees helped create much needed outdoor spaces by building and donating picnic tables and benches across our Central Virginia region; and organized community and waterway clean-ups.

