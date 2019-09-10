Dominion Energy donates $250K to Hurricane Dorian recovery

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in relief and recovery efforts for regions in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The funds will support purchase of relief supplies and food, as well as shelter for those in need.

“The customers and communities we serve are resilient, but this was a powerful and deadly storm,” said Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II. “Dominion Energy has a long-standing and successful partnership with the Red Cross. For those who have lost homes, possessions and must deal with the aftermath of this storm, we hope that our contribution will provide some measure of relief.”

In addition to the foundation grant, Dominion Energy also has a program that matches personal donations, dollar-for-dollar, from eligible employees and retirees who give a minimum of $50 to a qualified non-profit. Donations to the Red Cross, as well as other qualified relief organizations assisting in storm recovery, would be covered under the matching program. Dominion Energy encourages employees and retirees to take advantage of the program.

