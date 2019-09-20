Dominion Energy donates $1.6M to environmental nonprofits, education

Dominion Energy environmental stewardship grants will support a variety of initiatives benefitting communities across 10 states.

Dominion Energy has awarded $1.6 million in grants through its philanthropic arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, to 135 organizations working to improve natural spaces or teach about the environment.

“These grants will help schools and nonprofit organizations carry out their environmental stewardship missions,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “It’s a privilege to support our communities in their efforts to protect natural resources and provide environmental education.”

The competitive grants support education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year’s grants include support for:

James River Outdoor Coalition, Richmond, Va., to make kayaking and canoeing the James River accessible for paddlers with special needs.

The full list of 2019 Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at https://www.dominionenergy. com/envirogrants.