Dominion Energy boosts support for customers struggling during COVID-19 lockdowns

Published Monday, Jun. 1, 2020, 4:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Dominion Energy Virginia is expanding assistance to Virginia customers facing hardship, offering a more generous payment plan and new direct assistance, while asking permission from regulators for an additional four-month extension of the “no disconnection” policy.

The efforts come as the pandemic continues to impact millions of Americans across the country.

“We recognize the challenges that many are facing and want customers to know we are here to help, as we continue to navigate this pandemic together,” said Robert Blue, co-chief operating officer and executive vice president, Dominion Energy Virginia. “Our mission of supporting our customers and the communities they live in has never been more important.”

On March 12, Dominion Energy voluntarily suspended disconnections for customers falling behind on their bills, while offering a range of assistance to help them.

Virginia’s disconnection policy, implemented after the company’s voluntary suspension, is due to expire June 15. The State Corporation Commission is accepting comments on next steps. To create certainty for customers, Dominion Energy is requesting that the SCC allow the company a four-month extension of the disconnection policy, through Oct. 14, and requesting to continue waiving late fees through that period.

During that time, Dominion Energy will encourage customers to work with the company to develop payment plans for their unique circumstances.

Payment Plans: Dominion Energy long offered both short-term payment extensions and long-term payment plans to help customers manage balances. Starting June 15, the company will expand our long-term payment plans and offer customers up to 12 months to pay past due amounts, with no minimum down payment required. Customers are encouraged to contact Dominion to begin working toward solutions. They can access options through their online account at www.dominionenergy.com, which is available at any time, or by calling (866) 366-4357.

Payment Assistance: Dominion Energy is increasing the benefits made available through EnergyShare, its year-round assistance program for individuals and families facing financial hardship. The Virginia program, supported currently with $13 million in annual corporate contributions, is implemented in partnership with relief and community support agencies. Planned changes include:

Effective June 1, the maximum benefit is increased to $1,200 for this year, up from $900.

the maximum benefit is increased to $1,200 for this year, up from $900. Customers under the age of 60 are now eligible to receive funds without a disconnect notice, similar to customers 60 and over.

Dominion Energy is preparing to increase EnergyShare funding to help meet the needs of our Virginia customers and intend to implement a temporary program to help small business customers.

To learn more about EnergyShare, visit www.DominionEnergy.com/ EnergyShare or call 2-1-1.

Save on Energy: For some customers, additional time at home and higher energy usage could result in increased bills. Dominion Energy has put together a series of tips to help you be mindful of your energy use. Visit www.DominionEnergy.com/ WaysToSave.

Protect Yourself from Scams: As the pandemic spread, there has been a spike in scams. Remember that Dominion Energy will never call and demand immediate payment or ask for payment on a pre-paid debit or gift card. If you are unsure if a call is valid, even if a Dominion number shows on the caller ID, don’t provide information. Verify what you’re being told. Sign into your online account to confirm payment status or call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments