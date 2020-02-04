Dominion Energy awards $50K to Virginia arts nonprofits

Five nonprofit arts organizations recently were honored as 2020 Dominion Energy ArtStars for inspiring people of all ages in creative endeavors.

The organizations represent five regions across Virginia with annual operating budgets under $1 million.

Each received a $10,000 grant to support their winning arts or cultural education program.

“This year’s winners prove everyday what a powerful impact art can have on a community’s culture and history,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “Virginia is very fortunate to have these talented organizations committed to the vibrancy of local communities across our Commonwealth.”

The ArtStars winners were honored Jan. 29 at the Virginia Commission for the Arts’ “Art Works” conference:

Alexandria Symphony Orchestra (Alexandria) for their Sympatico program at Title I Public Schools. Sympatico increases music opportunity for underrepresented minorities and at-risk youth at no cost to the school or their families.

(Alexandria) for their Sympatico program at Title I Public Schools. Sympatico increases music opportunity for underrepresented minorities and at-risk youth at no cost to the school or their families. The Arts Depot (Abingdon) for their education programs that teach weaving, collage, innovative watercolor, acrylic, oil painting, quilting, carving and beading. The program also works directly with special-needs students in the community.

(Abingdon) for their education programs that teach weaving, collage, innovative watercolor, acrylic, oil painting, quilting, carving and beading. The program also works directly with special-needs students in the community. Lime Kiln Theater (Lexington) for their music programs. Lime Kiln Theater offers a summer concert series and children’s play at their outdoor amphitheater. The “Music in the Schools” program educates children on Appalachian music and dance.

(Lexington) for their music programs. Lime Kiln Theater offers a summer concert series and children’s play at their outdoor amphitheater. The “Music in the Schools” program educates children on Appalachian music and dance. Sandler Center for the Performing Arts (Virginia Beach) for their educational matinee program highlighting Title I schools. More than 14,000 students will attend an educational matinee at the Sandler Center or at their school through a partnership with Richmond Ballet.

(Virginia Beach) for their educational matinee program highlighting Title I schools. More than 14,000 students will attend an educational matinee at the Sandler Center or at their school through a partnership with Richmond Ballet. Studio Two Three (Richmond) for their art education programs for youth and emerging artists of all ages. The program offers field trips for local schools, residency for low-wealth artists, and S23 To-Go – a mobile printmaking and photography studio on wheels.

Visit www.dominionenergy.com/ artstars for more information.

