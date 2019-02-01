Dominion Energy awards $50,000 to organizations inspiring arts, culture

Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 7:10 am

dominion energyFive nonprofit arts organizations were honored this week as 2019 Dominion Energy ArtStars for inspiring people of all ages in creative endeavors.

Each received a Shining Star award and a $10,000 grant to use towards their winning arts or cultural education program.

“This year we expanded ArtStars beyond K-12 students to include groups serving people of all ages,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “We had a strong response and are pleased to recognize five top-notch organizations that are enriching lives and communities through the arts.”

The ArtStars winners were honored at the Virginia Commission for the Arts: Art Works conference:

  • Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) for providing improvisation, comedy, storytelling, writing and visual arts classes to veterans, service members and military families in several Virginia regions.
  • Cadence Theatre Company of Richmond for offering creative writing, theatre performance and job-readiness training to at-risk high school students.
  • Soundscapes of Newport News for helping underserved children develop transformative life skills through intensive music study and performances.
  • Creative Cauldron of Falls Church for performance and visual-arts education programs serving multi-generational students.   
  • The Origin Project of Big Stone Gap for helping K-12 students find their voices and tell the rich stories of their Appalachian upbringing through writing, creative expression and exposure to the arts.

