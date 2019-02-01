Dominion Energy awards $50,000 to organizations inspiring arts, culture
Five nonprofit arts organizations were honored this week as 2019 Dominion Energy ArtStars for inspiring people of all ages in creative endeavors.
Each received a Shining Star award and a $10,000 grant to use towards their winning arts or cultural education program.
“This year we expanded ArtStars beyond K-12 students to include groups serving people of all ages,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “We had a strong response and are pleased to recognize five top-notch organizations that are enriching lives and communities through the arts.”
The ArtStars winners were honored at the Virginia Commission for the Arts: Art Works conference:
- Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) for providing improvisation, comedy, storytelling, writing and visual arts classes to veterans, service members and military families in several Virginia regions.
- Cadence Theatre Company of Richmond for offering creative writing, theatre performance and job-readiness training to at-risk high school students.
- Soundscapes of Newport News for helping underserved children develop transformative life skills through intensive music study and performances.
- Creative Cauldron of Falls Church for performance and visual-arts education programs serving multi-generational students.
- The Origin Project of Big Stone Gap for helping K-12 students find their voices and tell the rich stories of their Appalachian upbringing through writing, creative expression and exposure to the arts.
Visit www.dominionenergy.com/
About Augusta Free Press
Marketing/Website Design | Books from AFP | Advertise | Subscribe