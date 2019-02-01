Dominion Energy awards $50,000 to organizations inspiring arts, culture

Five nonprofit arts organizations were honored this week as 2019 Dominion Energy ArtStars for inspiring people of all ages in creative endeavors.

Each received a Shining Star award and a $10,000 grant to use towards their winning arts or cultural education program.

“This year we expanded ArtStars beyond K-12 students to include groups serving people of all ages,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “We had a strong response and are pleased to recognize five top-notch organizations that are enriching lives and communities through the arts.”

The ArtStars winners were honored at the Virginia Commission for the Arts: Art Works conference:

Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) for providing improvisation, comedy, storytelling, writing and visual arts classes to veterans, service members and military families in several Virginia regions.

for providing improvisation, comedy, storytelling, writing and visual arts classes to veterans, service members and military families in several Virginia regions. Cadence Theatre Company of Richmond for offering creative writing, theatre performance and job-readiness training to at-risk high school students.

of Richmond for offering creative writing, theatre performance and job-readiness training to at-risk high school students. Soundscapes of Newport News for helping underserved children develop transformative life skills through intensive music study and performances.

of Newport News for helping underserved children develop transformative life skills through intensive music study and performances. Creative Cauldron of Falls Church for performance and visual-arts education programs serving multi-generational students.

of Falls Church for performance and visual-arts education programs serving multi-generational students. The Origin Project of Big Stone Gap for helping K-12 students find their voices and tell the rich stories of their Appalachian upbringing through writing, creative expression and exposure to the arts.

Visit www.dominionenergy.com/ artstars for more information. Photos of the 2019 ArtStars are posted on our Media Downloads page.