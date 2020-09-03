Dominion Energy ArtStars Awards: Funding for Virginia programs that support the arts

Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit arts organizations across Virginia to apply for a 2021 Dominion Energy ArtStars award.

Shining Star Awards of $10,000 apiece will be awarded in each of five regions to arts and cultural programs that enliven communities through theater, art, music and other creative outlets.

To be eligible, organizations must have a qualifying arts and education program and an annual budget of less than $1 million.

ArtStars recipients from the most recent year are not eligible.

For details on eligibility and to apply, visit www.dominionenergy.com/artstars.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Only online applications will be accepted.

