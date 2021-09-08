Does Coinigy bot trading bot really work? Is it helpful?

In fact, Coinigy is not only a trading platform but also a full-fledged service for connecting different cryptocurrency exchanges to one platform, as well as a universal account for managing all your wallets. First of all, we note that the Coinigy bot itself is not a cryptocurrency exchange. According to safetrading.today Coinigy review, Coinigy developers position their project as a universal professional platform for trading digital currency and managing your accounts from a single account.

There are many crypto exchanges available on the automatic Coinigy platform. It includes Safetrading, Binance, and so on. In addition, it provides access to historical chart data that can be used for backtesting. Coinigy is targeting the broader market. So, it offers a free base plan and paid versions for advanced traders.

Coinigy bot review

Let’s take a look at Coinigy bot review. This Telegram bot allows users to track the rates. You can trade with Coinigy on more than 16 exchanges, including Safetrading.

Also, if you are interested in something more, then the Coinigy site offers and presents to users a lot of all the analytics and news in the field of cryptocurrency. Moreover, the news appears directly on the main page of the service at the time of its release.

The bot contains a lot of different tools and indicators for successful trading and analysis of the movement of cryptocurrency pairs. Placing orders is very convenient. And you don’t get into various troubles, as, for example, on cryptocurrency exchanges. In 2019, the Coinigy trading bot was recognized as the most promising startup by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The main advantages of Coinigy trading bot

The main advantages of this bot are:

Ability to conduct trading operations on several crypto exchange platforms at once using a single account

Fast auto work of the customer support service, ready to answer questions of interest to the user regarding the operation of the platform and individual functions

Opportunities for technical analysis

Ability to stop losses and take profits

Providing users with access to the official mobile application for Android smartphones

Ability to customize alerts to levels, as well as receive notifications, e-mail messages, and sound signals

A newbie can create a trial user account that doesn’t have any restrictions on functions, except for limiting the trading session

There are no additional veiled payments

Providing users with access to scanners that make it easier for traders to identify profitable trading pairs and increase the likelihood of making money through trading operations

So, most likely, a Coinigy review doesn’t lie. Coinigy bot brings Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investments to the global market. By combining powerful tools for both the casual investor and the skilled day trader, the bot does its best to ensure that anyone can have a brokerage account and take advantage of the hacked crypto markets. Invest, track balances, place trades, and analyze trends on all major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Safetrading through one of the best bots.

Story by Edgar Montgomery