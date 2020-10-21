Doctor of health science: What you need to know

Published Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, 8:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Health science is versatile and complex, and to study is no simple feat. You will learn more about leadership roles, health sciences, and health care delivery systems if you choose to have a degree in health science. If you can finish this advanced degree, you will land a career in teaching, research, high-level administration, and healthcare systems. Today, we will discuss all you need to know when undertaking this program.

What Is Health Science?

It is defined as any science that applies to the health of both animals and humans. Many consider traditional western medicine and alternative medicine to be part of the health science trade. The field also includes studying nutrition, health-related issues, and medicine.

To study health sciences is to pursue limitless research. A part of your research includes diet, fitness, and human nutrition. Since you are learning about illnesses, new health science technologies, improving the quality of health, and other ailments that may affect the human body, you must learn new things every day.

What To Do With A Health Science Degree?

The industry of health science offers careers in therapeutic and diagnostic services, health informatics, support services, and the development and research of biotechnology. So you can choose, depending on your expertise. Your goals and career interests may change over time, but thanks to the diversity of healthcare, as a health science graduate, you are capable of moving upward while learning new knowledge.

What Are The Requirements For One?

First off, you will need to have a master’s degree from an accredited college or institution and must complete years of course work and a lot of examinations, plus an applied research assignment or thesis. Some schools even require assessments, a professional license, professional colleague recommendations, and transcripts of higher learning earned from other academies as part of their admissions.

Can I Apply For This Online?

Many colleges and institutes today offer their classes, admissions, courses, and other services online and a doctor in health science is no exception. Thanks to technology, you can visit a school’s website, and easily check out the parameters, costs, and other information of your desired program with just a click of a button. Many students nowadays are advocating online methods as they are more accessible and more convenient than more traditional means.

Is This The Right Choice For Me?

This degree is a good fit for you if you possess leadership, and analytical skills, plus the passion to learn and know about the causes of illnesses, research new healthcare methods, promote wellness and observe and analyze health patterns. You are fueled by the overall state of health and quality of care around you, and health-related jobs are your top pick.

Where Can I Work Afterwards?

Graduates can work in various fields, as healthcare today has become more diverse. The work settings include medical laboratories, insurance companies, consulting firms, state or federal government agencies, hospitals, clinics, manufacturing and pharmaceutical companies, and nonprofit organizations. The healthcare employment trend continues to rise as the years go by, so you don’t have to worry about being jobless once you have your degree.

Some of the popular health science degree jobs that you may take are:

Medical Scientist

Health Services Manager

Community Health Worker

Medical Manager

Health Educator

The compensation for work is also another thing to take note of. The average salary for this degree ranges from $100,000 to $110,000 a year. Some institutions may offer higher amounts, depending on the work to be carried out, and the time allotted to finish it.

Can I Join Organizations And Associations?

You can join an association related to health science. Since there are a lot, joining one could lead you to work in a more advanced state. Additionally, you will get to work with professionals who share a common interest with you-your connections will grow, you will get to associate and interact, and your peers will welcome your opinion on various matters. These organizations and associations also provide additional opportunities, resources, and certifications that you may want to take a shot.

Make Your Move Now

Just like any other degree, you are to maximize your effort, spend time researching, and finish examinations, and learn about old and new healthcare methods and processes. Years will pass, and once you accomplish your health science degree, you are now well-equipped and prepared to handle the healthcare tasks that you will encounter in your career. A doctor of health science degree is not impossible to attain-all it needs is that you take that single step to begin your journey.

Related

Comments