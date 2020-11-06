Do you want a moped? These are great options

The first bike for a lot of people is a moped or scooter. This continues to be the case, even in 2020. These bikes are relatively safe to ride on, while they are also easy to learn on. On top of that, the insurance does not cost too much. This is especially true if you use Diks to compare all options. Another useful site for this is the Dutch website: brommerverzekering.nl. Of course, you would need to buy a moped first. The ones below are definitely great options.

Lexmoto Echo 50

The Lexmoto Echo 50 is on the lower side when it comes to its price. However, it is still on par with the more expensive options. This is especially the case when you are looking at the reliability and fuel efficiency. The Lexmoto Echo 50 has some useful features if you have not used a bike before, such as its twist and go throttle. On top of that, this scooter has handy luggage rack mounting points. These can be utilized if you want to use the Lexmoto Echo 50 for delivery purposes.

Honda Vision

Honda is obviously a big player in the bike industry. With the Vision the brand also has a great entry-level moped. It may not be the fastest scooter, while it also is not the most exciting bike to ride on. However, this makes it perfect for beginners. The Honda Vision has 16 inch wheels, which are a bit larger than normal. Because of this the scooter can handle the road much more smoothly than its rivals. The Vision is quite expensive though.

Kymco Agility 50

The Agility 50 is specifically created by Kymco as an entry-level scooter. This makes a dependable moped for beginners, including teenagers. It has a 30 miles per hour top speed, just like all other 50cc bikes. If you are a thrill seeker this may not excite you that much, while it also is not ideal if you have to commute a long way. However, it still is a great scooter if you have never used one before.

Yamaha AeroX 4

The AeroX R created by Yamaha is seen as one of the most respected mopeds of all time. However, after a while it was discontinued. Thankfully there is now a new version available, known as the Yamaha AeroX 4. In terms of design, it has been updated a bit. It is quite expensive though at over $2,500, but it is a very high quality moped.

Vespa Primavera 50

Probably everyone knows Vespa, it is still one of the most well-known brands when it comes to mopeds. If you are after a 50cc bike the Primavera 50 is definitely a great model to pick. By the way, Primavera means Spring. It is a traditional looking scooter, although it does come in a variety of colors. There is one massive downside to the Vespa Primavera 50 though, that is its price at over $3,000.

