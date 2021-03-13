Do you need a chargeback? Find out more

Imagine life without credit cards. It isn’t pleasant to think about having to walk around with huge wads of cash or to stop and write checks at the physical checkout counter. In the digital world, credit cards are a necessity. Like everything else, however, credit cards have disadvantages.

When things don’t go as planned with credit cards chargebacks can remedy the situation. Trader Defense Advisory guides people who need chargebacks and helps clients get their money back. After a brief consultation, TDA finds the best approach to securing a refund.

What is a chargeback?

A chargeback is a reverse transaction. When you make a purchase, the charge is made on your card. The credit is returned to your card with a chargeback, just like any other refund of physical money in store.

Unlike real money in a brick-and-mortar shop, however, there isn’t a face-to-face interaction. Merchants, brokers, and other parties that do not want to provide a refund can be evasive if they want to be. A store that has to be open may be pressured to give customers a cash refund, but the internet can create many places to hide. This is where a chargeback can become complicated.

Types of chargebacks

Various situations may call for a chargeback. The types of chargebacks include:

A refund for a stolen credit card or credit information

A refund for a service dispute

Getting money back from a fraudulent party

These chargebacks vary in difficulty. The most straightforward type of chargeback and the most likely to succeed is a chargeback when card information has been stolen—credit card companies and issuing banks that issue credit cards want to promote customer loyalty. When data or cards have been stolen, they are usually relatively quick to return money to customers.

A chargeback for a service dispute can become more complicated. A customer may argue that they did not receive a package at all. If this can be proven, most merchants will refund their money or ensure that the item will arrive. However, if there are subjective factors, such as the item arriving in inferior condition or not quite what the customer expected, in this case, the chargeback process can involve negotiation.

The most challenging situation is when a scammer takes off with the customer’s money. If a merchant or broker suddenly disappears, they will have to be tracked down by a third party. The merchant might refuse to refund money even if the service was proven to have been faulty. A broker may not release funds for a client. In these cases, a service like Trader Defense Advisory may need to step in.

The chargeback process

The chargeback process can be lengthy because it involves many players, including the customer, the issuing bank, the credit card company, the acquiring bank, and the merchant. The process begins when a customer demands a chargeback. The issuing bank, which issues the credit card, will examine the complaint and forward the information to the acquiring bank or the merchant’s bank.

The merchant is given a certain amount of time to respond to the chargeback request. The merchant will justify their refusal to provide the refund. The decision will be made ultimately by the issuing bank, and either the funds will be returned, or they will stay with the merchant.

Get assistance for successful chargebacks

Just as you need a lawyer in court, it helps to have a knowledgeable advocate during the chargeback process. Trader Defense Advisory experts provide guidance, experience, and advocacy to get a chargeback, whether it arises from a dispute or a response to fraud.

