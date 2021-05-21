DNC launches ad buy in Virginia celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

The Democratic National Committee has launched a significant ad buy in AAPI outlets across Virginia as part of a campaign to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month.

The new campaign underscores DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s dedication to investing early in communities of color ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The ads are translated into traditional Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese and placed in over 50 outlets in more than 25 states and territories.

In Virginia specifically, the ads will run in the Chosun Daily of Washington, The Korea Daily Washington, The Viet Post, and The Korea Times DC.

“The AAPI community has made tremendous contributions to our nation and were an integral element of Democrats regaining control of the White House and U.S. Senate,” said DNC Deputy Executive Director Roger Lau. “The DNC knows in order to expand upon our success with AAPI voters in Virginia we need to invest deeply and early. From the American Rescue Plan to passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, Democrats have made good on our promises and delivered for the AAPI community. These ads show that we’re not done delivering the help the AAPI community in Virginia needs.”

