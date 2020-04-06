DNC committing $22M on YouTube ads for general

Published Monday, Apr. 6, 2020, 10:20 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Democratic National Committee announced today a $22 million general-election YouTube reservation across 14 battleground states, including Virginia.

The buy will help support get-out-the-vote efforts for the eventual presidential nominee and Democrats running at every level of the ballot.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that we reach voters where they are online – and this digital program will help us mobilize the voters we need to make Donald Trump a one-term president,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said. “By making these kinds of historic, early investments in our battlegrounds and campaign infrastructure, the DNC is putting our eventual nominee and Democrats running at every level of the ballot in the strongest possible position to secure victory in November.”

“By making this reservation now, Democrats are ensuring we’ll be able to reach voters at the right time, with the right message and in some of the most critical battlegrounds,” DNC Chief Mobilization Officer Patrick Stevenson said.

“Before the coronavirus hit, the DNC was already preparing an aggressive general election online strategy — and the pandemic has only reinforced the importance of communicating with voters across a wide range of online channels and utilizing a variety of innovative, data-driven digital tactics. That’s the approach we’re taking, and these ads will be another important tool that will help our eventual nominee and Democrats running at every level win in November,” Stevenson said.

The video reservation includes skippable, non-skippable, and six-second bumper ads, and will generate hundreds of millions of targeted impressions.

The in-stream video reservations will run in Virginia beginning on Oct. 1 and running through Election Day.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments