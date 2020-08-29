DMV to reopen two Northern Virginia customer service centers

Published Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, 10:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia DMV is opening two Northern Virginia customer service locations on Aug. 31 to focus on driver’s license, ID and CDL transactions, knowledge testing and “New to Virginia” transactions (for new residents who need to obtain their Virginia license and title and register their vehicle).

Appointment opportunities are now available at the following locations:

Fair Oaks Mall (11805 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon Sterling (100 Free Court, Sterling)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.

Related

Comments