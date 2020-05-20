DMV to open five more offices for appointments beginning Tuesday, May 26

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen another five customer service centers for specific services on Tuesday, May 26.

These offices join the nine other locations which have been operating since May 18.

Appointments are now available for locations opening the day after the Memorial Day holiday.

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.:

Lynchburg (3236 Odd Fellows Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501)

Newport News (12730 Patrick Henry Drive, Newport News, VA 23602)

Portsmouth (6400 Bickford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA 23703)

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.:

Emporia (103 Commonwealth Boulevard, Emporia, VA 23847)

Tazewell (1151 Tazewell Avenue, Tazewell, VA 24651)

“Our staff has been working tirelessly to get these next offices ready to safely open because we know Virginians are looking forward to once again obtaining DMV service in their communities,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “We are so grateful for our customers’ patience as we reopen over time and in a way that incorporates the best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health for everyone’s well-being.”

Virginians have booked more than 61,000 appointments via DMV’s new appointment system since its launch May 13. Customers who wish to book an appointment for these offices, or any of the 14 open offices, may do so by visiting dmvNOW.com/appt.

DMV now offers specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records.

For a complete list of services currently available in person, by appointment only, visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method.

Customers with expiring credentials have been assisted by an executive directive that extends the validity of some driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations.

The validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before June 10, 2020, is extended for 90 days, not to exceed July 31, 2020. This means that a customer whose credential expires between March 15 and May 1 will have an additional 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from May 2 to June 10 will expire on July 31, 2020.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90 days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days. In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to October 1, 2021.

For the latest DMV information, visit dmvNOW.com/COVID19.

