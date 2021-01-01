DMV sets 2021 schedule for coal haul permit inspections

To allow customers to plan ahead, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is publishing the 2021 coal calibration inspection calendar.

Inspections and calibrations are done by appointment only to save customers time. With appointments, trucks can usually be inspected in a few minutes.

Only empty trucks with valid registrations and credentials will be checked. Permits are valid for one year and will be issued during the appointment. Under Virginia Code § 46.2-1143, a truck cannot haul coal at the specified greater weight until it has been calibrated and has a current permit and decal.

However, trucks may haul coal at standard legal weights without a valid permit or calibration.

All calibrations will be conducted at DMV’s Lebanon Coal Truck Calibration Site, located on Route 19 South in Russell County, approximately 1.5 miles north of Lebanon.

The schedule below is also available at dmvNOW.com. To schedule an appointment, contact Mike Call at (276) 608-1710.

2021 SCHEDULE January 4 5 6 25 26 27 February 1 2 3 22 23 24 March 1 2 3 29 30 31 April 5 6 7 26 27 28 May 3 4 5 24 25 26 June 7 8 9 28 29 30 July 12 13 14 26 27 28 August 2 3 4 23 24 25 September 13 14 15 27 28 29 October 4 5 6 25 26 27 November 8 9 10 15 16 17 December 6 7 8 13 14 15

