DMV seeks participants for new highway safety campaign

Published Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia DMV seeks people willing to share their stories for a new highway safety campaign aspiring to persuade unsafe drivers to change their behaviors behind the wheel.

The campaign centers around four brief videos on important highway safety topics: drunk driving prevention, seat belt safety, speeding prevention, and distracted driving awareness. Virginians who have been affected by a crash involving one of these factors and are willing to share their story are asked to fill out this form.

All submissions will be carefully considered for possible participation.

“Stories of heartbreak and loss are never easy to share, but many are willing to tell theirs to try to prevent future tragedies from occurring,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We hope that by seeing and hearing how unsafe drivers so drastically affect other people’s lives, other drivers will be compelled to do the right thing – buckling up and following a safe speed, and never driving impaired or distracted. Simple, purposeful actions save lives.”

Videos will be shared on social media and TZDVA.org, the Commonwealth’s highway safety website, as well as promoted through a news media campaign and other tactics.

Related



