DMV: Pedestrian deaths on Virginia roadways up 34 percent this year
Pedestrian deaths in Virginia are up 34 percent this year compared to this time in 2021.
So far this year, crashes have killed 123 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, including five deaths in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles urges pedestrians and drivers to take extra precautions on the roadways, as part of its outreach for Pedestrian Safety Month in October.
“Keeping pedestrians safe is a shared responsibility,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford in a news release. “When you’re driving, be alert. Pedestrians don’t always cross at crosswalks. Always follow posted speed limits so you can safely stop if you need to. When you’re walking, be vigilant. Don’t assume a vehicle will stop at a stop sign. Look the driver in the eye to make sure they see you before you cross.”
2022 Virginia statistics
Most pedestrian fatalities have occurred in urban areas with nearly 75 percent reported in areas around Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia and Richmond.
- Fatal crashes were most likely to occur between 6 p.m. and midnight
- 60 percent of those killed were over 50 years old
- Males represented 69 percent of fatalities
2022 pedestrian involved crashes by locality
- In Augusta County, there have been 6 crashes resulting in 2 pedestrian deaths and 5 pedestrian injuries
- In Albemarle County, there have been 12 crashes resulting in 1 pedestrian death and 11 injuries
- In Charlottesville, there have been 8 crashes resulting in 8 pedestrian injuries
- In Harrisonburg, there have been 11 crashes resulting in 11 pedestrian injuries
- In Lexington, there have been 2 crashes resulting in 2 pedestrian injuries
- In Rockbridge County, there have been 2 crashes resulting in 2 pedestrian injuries
- In Rockingham County, there have been 3 crashes resulting in 1 pedestrian death and 3 injuries
- In Staunton, there has been 1 crash resulting in 1 pedestrian injury
- In Waynesboro, there has been 1 crash resulting in 1 pedestrian death
Pedestrian Safety Task Force
DMV and its law enforcement and nonprofit safety partners are employing multifaceted strategies to raise awareness of the importance of pedestrian safety.
DMV leads the state’s Pedestrian Safety Task Force, a collaborative effort to reduce pedestrian-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.
“DMV, law enforcement and our nonprofit safety partners are working diligently to get this important message out to as many people as possible, but we need your help,” Ford said. “During Pedestrian Safety Month, please take a moment to remind your friends and family to stay safe when walking and to keep an eye out for pedestrians when driving. Together, we can save lives on our roadways.”