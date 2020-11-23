DMV offers commercial drivers opportunity to renew licenses online

Published Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, 4:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia DMV is now offering commercial driver’s license renewals online.

The new option, instituted due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, gives eligible commercial drivers the opportunity to renew their credentials online at dmvNOW.com.

CDL holders previously were required to visit DMV in person each time to renew their credentials.

“We are continually looking for ways to assist our customers during these challenging times.” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The opportunity to renew online gives our commercial driving community a convenient service option and focus office appointment opportunities on transactions for customers who need in-person assistance.”

Detailed information on CDL online renewal eligibility can be found here: www.dmv.virginia.gov/drivers/#renewcdl.asp.

Customers who are not eligible to renew their CDL online will need to schedule an appointment at dmvNOW.com/appt to renew in person.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has granted an extension of the validity of commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits that expire between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020.

Any CDLs or CLPs set to expire during this time are extended to Dec. 31, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.

For more information on federal extensions related to endorsements and/or medical requirements, visit dmvNOW.com/covid19.

Related

Comments