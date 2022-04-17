DMV expands online vehicle management to include smaller fleets

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has expanded its motor carrier self-service fleet management programs.

A new system, called EZ Reg, allows companies with fleets between 25 and 74 vehicles to renew vehicle registrations, get replacement license plates, and maintain fleet vehicle records online at no extra cost without having to leave the office.

This new service complements DMV’s EZ Fleet program, which enables companies with larger fleets of 75 or more vehicles to title and register vehicles in Virginia without having to visit a DMV customer service center.

As part of the new EZ Reg system, customers may also:

Renew expiring truck, tractor, and trailer registrations

Surrender truck, tractor, and trailer registrations

Request replacement plates

Transfer truck, tractor, and trailer registration

Report vehicles that have been sold or have changed garage jurisdictions

Perform registration maintenance (change gross weight, unit #, etc.)

Reprint truck, tractor, and trailer registrations

Process overload permits

“We recognize fleet management is about efficiency and productivity. Offering companies an online option to handle their own DMV needs gives companies the tools to meet those goals,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Trucking companies of all sizes contribute to Virginia’s economy; we are proud to make these services more convenient to help keep them moving.”

Eligible customers should register here. For more information, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/commercial/#ez_reg.asp.

