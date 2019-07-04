DMV: Drive safe this July 4 holiday weekend

During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, law enforcement officers will be out in full force, cracking down on drivers who are not obeying the law.

DMV reminds Virginians to designate a sober driver before the Fourth of July celebrations begin.

“Have a happy and safe Fourth of July by making responsible choices,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “If alcohol is going to be part of your celebration, make a plan for a safe, sober ride home before you start drinking. This way, you’ll be free to enjoy the evening without worrying about how you are getting home.”

There were 592 crashes on Virginia roadways during the two-day 2018 Fourth of July holiday period (July 3-4, 2018), resulting in 377 injuries and four fatalities. Two of the deaths occurred in alcohol-related crashes.

In addition to driving sober, motorists can increase their safety behind the wheel by avoiding distraction, following posted speed limits, and always wearing a seat belt.

