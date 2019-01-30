DMV Connect expands services to the Harrisonburg area

The Virginia DMV is expanding its mobile outreach by adding two new DMV Connect teams, one of which is based in Harrisonburg.

DMV now has 11 mobile teams – four DMV 2 Go offices on wheels and seven DMV Connect “offices in a suitcase.”

The new Harrisonburg DMV Connect team is traveling the region offering convenient services to customers who might not be able to visit a DMV customer service center.

Stops include government centers, libraries, colleges and universities and more. DMV Connect teams set up at a table inside the facility and offer all transactions except vital records and testing.

Some of the scheduled visits in the Harrisonburg region include monthly stops at Harrisonburg City Hall and the Elkton Community Center, bimonthly visits to the Greene County Administration Building and quarterly trips to the Highland DMV Select office.

While more than 40 DMV transactions can be conducted online, customers who need to go to DMV can look for a mobile visit which, in many cases, has shorter wait times than customer service centers.

Customers can apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card while visiting DMV Connect or DMV 2 Go.

“With an increased number of customers expected in DMV customer service centers over the next yearand-a-half to obtain a REAL ID, we want to make sure customers know they have options,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “By expanding our mobile outreach, Virginians can choose the DMV service outlet that is most convenient to them.”

Customers are encouraged to renew their vehicle registrations online or at a DMV Select office; but when conducting driver’s license transactions, a DMV Connect team or DMV 2 Go mobile office may be the best choice. The full mobile operations schedule is available at dmvNOW.com/DMV2Go.

Visits are searchable by date or jurisdiction.

For more information about REAL ID, visit dmvNOW.com/REALID.