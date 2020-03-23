DIY succulent arrangements thrive indoors without much fuss
Low-maintenance succulents create hardy indoor arrangements with little effort.
Succulents are resilient desert plants fortified to withstand harsh outdoor conditions and are tolerant of neglectful indoor care. Arrangements can be created in virtually any container or flower pot––no floral arrangement experience required. The trendy plants are aesthetically diverse and relatively inexpensive.
“As long as you give [a succulent] the light it needs near a windowsill, it will last year-in, year-out,” said Sara Rutherford, a Virginia Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Emporia.
Though she has more than a decade of expertise in floral and landscape design, Rutherford said a succulent arrangement can easily be created at home. She recommended layering pea gravel on the bottom of a decorative container and adding cactus soil mix on top of the pebbles.
“I’ve used rocks from my driveway,” she said. “And any cactus-type potting mix of your choosing.”
Once succulent starter plants are removed from their individual containers and added to the planter, Rutherford said to cover the roots with cactus mix.
“A lot of these plants are very forgiving,” she said. “Push them down firmly, making sure their fibrous roots have good contact with the soil. It’s nice to put the cascading plants toward the edge of the pot. You can fill the container, but it’s good to leave some space for the plants to grow. Space to breathe is beneficial.”
Rutherford advised saving the waxy leaves if they break off, as succulents grow through vegetative propagation instead of from seeds.
“If leaves break off, you can cut them down and start a new pot, just like you would divide a perennial out in the garden to keep it going,” she said.
Rutherford suggested dribbling tap water on the soil of the finished succulent arrangements––enough to moisten the soil without drowning the roots. Yellowed, wilted leaves are a symptom of both underwatering and overwatering.
“Succulents are good for somebody who might forget to water their plants all week,” she said. “But with indoor plants, people often kill them with kindness. They water them too much or keep them too warm, which can sometimes do the opposite of what you intend.”
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.