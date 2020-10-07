Staunton Flood Relief Fund to distribute $123K to residents impacted by flooding

The Staunton Flood Relief Fund established by the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge will allocating $123,500 to residents affected by the August floods.

The Foundation partnered in the relief effort with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, whose staff collected detailed damage reports from residents.

“Having a partner experienced with these matters made all the difference in the world,” shared Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation.

As a result of this work, the Foundation identified 54 residents in need of various levels of support. Damages ranged from the loss of personal items stored in basements to the loss of all major mechanical systems and the collapse of foundations.

Foundation staff made the final decisions regarding how to allocate $123,500 between these residents and transferred the balance of its Flood Relief Fund to the Planning District Commission, which will begin mailing relief checks to residents next week.

The Staunton Flood Relief Fund will provide for an average of $2,287 per household. For perspective, the national average expense for homeowners recovering from water damage is $2,929, as reported by Home Advisor.

“We’re so grateful to our donors for understanding the crushing weight that an unexpected expense like this can have on a home,” Layman said.

While individual relief checks ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be mailed next week, the Foundation expects additional gifts to arrive for its Flood Relief Fund over the next couple of weeks.

Those funds will most likely be used to assist the families who sustained the highest and costliest damage.

To donate to the Staunton Flood Relief Fund, visit cfcbr.org/staunton-flood-relief-fund.

