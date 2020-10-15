Dishes to ensure your next summer party is a foodie’s delight

No party is complete without an array of tasty meals for guests to snack on. Food can make or break a party. You don’t want to work hard setting everything up only to be let down by mediocre biting’s.

However, preparing meals can be time consuming and expensive. At these times it is prudent to hire a caterer who will see to feeding guests, leaving you to focus solely on being a good host.

This article will introduce you to a variety of mouthwatering meals prepared with love to serve at your next summer party. They are all delicious food, prepared with love. Catering Chino Valley, Prescott, and surrounding areas.

Good Ol’ Sandwiches

Sandwiches are relatively easy to make. You can use many different types of ingredients, giving you near limitless combinations. You can make grilled cheese sandwiches, BLTs, tuna subs, or veggie wraps. You can also cut the sandwiches into different shapes to enhance their visual appeal.

You Can Never Go Wrong With Pizza

Pizza is a staple party food, and for good reason. They are easily divided into uniform slices so you don’t have to worry about some guests getting more than others. With a wide range of toppings and different crust thicknesses, there’s something for everyone and you can tailor your menu to cater to your guest’s taste buds.

You can order vegetarian pizza and meat or chicken pizza separately without having to break a sweat. All you have to do is serve on a plate and let the guests make their choice.

Classic Nachos

This popular snack from South America is another summer party classic. Made of heated tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and salsa, it serves both as a snack and an appetizer for a heavier main course, which makes it a perfect meal to serve at your parties.

Traditional Guacamole

Yet another dish from South America, guacamole has taken international cuisine by storm. It is very easy to make, requiring just a few avocados, lime juice, and salt to taste. You can customize the dish by adding other condiments and spices to enhance its flavor. Guacamole can be used as a topping, a dip, or a salad.

A Plate of Buffalo Wings

Buffalo wings differ from ordinary chicken wings in that the meat is not battered with bread crumbs before frying. Instead, they are dipped in a vinegar-cayenne pepper sauce, melted butter, and hot sauce immediately after frying. This gives them a unique, savory-sweet flavor that your party guests will absolutely love.

A Bowl of Fondue

This dish of melted cheese is great for communal, intimate gatherings, as it is served in a pot called a caquelon or fondue pot. Guests use long-stemmed forks to dip their food into the runny cheese. A common choice is bread, but you can also use meatballs, potato chips, and just about anything else you feel like coating in hot, melted cheese.

Let Your Delicious Foods Be the Life of the Party

Eating is a big part of social bonding, meaning good food can only make social interactions like parties even better.

Setting the right foods and snacks on your table can make your party one to remember. These, and many more, are readily available from businesses offering catering in Chino Valley, Prescott, and surrounding areas.

That means you won’t have to go through the hassle of making these meals yourself.

