Discover the top benefits of mass texting

Did you know that 9 out of 10 customers prefer communicating with a business through text messaging? Based on that statistic alone, it seems pretty obvious that people do not want cold calls. Instead, they want a quick, easy, and direct line of communication.

What’s even more intriguing is that 64% of customers view a business positively when the company communicates with them directly.

One great way to build a positive relationship with your customers and not waste time and resources within your business is to utilize mass texting.

Can you think of a more direct form of communication than a text message sent to someone’s handheld, always “on” smartphone? Instant notification is sent right from your business to an eager prospect: no more email folders to shuffle through, just more real-time connection and response opportunities.

Mass texting is the ability to easily send text messages in bulk using only your computer, an internet connection, and a reputable Customer Relationship Management (or CRM) platform. This allows you to quickly and easily build broadcasts and/or keyword campaigns that create a more customized and personal experience for all of your customers and offers.

A huge benefit of incorporating mass texting as a form of marketing is that texting in bulk has improved all SMS marketing campaigns. Of course, all marketing campaigns pave the way for businesses to do more business, but a mass texting marketing campaign tailors the experience even more and also allows for additional features to be provided regardless of if the target audience is an existing customer, past customer, or still a prospective customer. However, there are still many other benefits included in this convenient marketing strategy.

For instance, one great benefit for you and customers is that mass texts sent out using a broadcast page aren’t sent out like group texts. So when someone responds, it won’t be sent to every person who got the message broadcasted—making it headache-free for you and customers. Especially since open rates are higher.

When you put to use a CRM, you also gain the added function of being able to schedule your broadcasts or mass text messages. Scheduling ahead of time will free up more valuable time needed to focus on other, larger tasks within your business during your workday. It also helps you plan your days better, giving you the option and flexibility to plan your workday.

Additionally, scheduling gives you the capability of editing a scheduled message at any time before it’s sent out. You also have the freedom to make any changes to a statement before deciding to hit send, allowing you to proofread, add additional information, or plugin keywords as necessary.

Mass texting also adds a more personal touch, as customers feel like they’re being spoken to directly by the business and customer service. This brings up another added benefit: allowing your customers to work with Customer Service in real-time. Not only can this strategy provide a more unique and convenient approach to customer service from the perspective of your clients, but also for those working in customer relations.

By utilizing the appropriate keywords, Customer Service, marketing campaigns, and opt-ins become a breeze. Using the text message keywords, your business can not only reach a larger target audience (which also makes it ideal for processing surveys, applications, and RSVPs, all in an instant!), but it can also assist with customized needs and offers. The responses provided back to your business from its audience are also readily available in a downloadable spreadsheet for your viewing/saving at any time, allowing you to track and organize based on your business and client needs.

Another perk to utilizing a CRM for mass texting campaigns is that they take the guesswork out of making sure your business complies with federal laws, such as the TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) laws. These laws are specific to phone calls and SMS text messaging utilizing an automated system. It’s a huge bonus when the company cares that a member of your audience has already consented to receive mass text messages before you begin sending them any.

Whether you’re looking to incorporate more automated systems within your business or you’re interested in building stronger, more direct relationships with your customers and prospects, adopting a CRM application to utilize mass texting will be one more useful tool in your business tool belt. Having the right tools in place will create more time for you to do more things you want and enjoy within your business.

Story by Jacob Maslow

