Discover more of Virginia with 15% off Amtrak trips within Virginia, DC

The Department of Rail and Public Transportation is rolling out the Virginia Anytime Fare allowing Virginians to receive 15% off Amtrak travel within Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Customers will be able to book any time, on any Northeast Regional train, using the promo code V552. The Northeast Regional provides daily service within Virginia originating from Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond, and Roanoke.

This new in-state discount reinforces DRPT’s mission to facilitate and improve mobility of its citizens. “The Commonwealth is proud to offer the Virginia Anytime Fare to our passenger rail customers in Virginia,” said DRPT Director Jennifer Mitchell. “We know how much our citizens enjoy taking the train, which is why creating a discount solely for Virginians and rewarding train travel within the state is important to DRPT. This discount is for Virginia. From Virginia.”

With the new Virginia Anytime Fare taking effect in time for summer and holiday vacations, Virginians now have the perfect excuse to skip traffic congestion and discover a new favorite Virginia destination on the train. And as a reminder, early planners are able to receive an even better deal. When booking at least 14 days in advance, travelers can save up to 25% with the Saver Fare. Book your next trip now at www.amtrak.com/virginia.

