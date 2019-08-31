Discount for military veterans now available on Amtrak

Published Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, 8:18 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Amtrak is offering customers who have served in the U.S. armed forces a new way to save on rail travel. A 10% discount for military veterans is now available for customers who have served in the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

The new everyday discount is valid for travel across the entire national network including the Northeast Regional from Washington, D.C., to Boston, all State-Supported trains, and the California Zephyr, Southwest Chief, City of New Orleans, Cardinal, Auto Train, Coast Starlight, Lake Shore Limited, Capitol Limited, Crescent, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Palmetto, Empire Builder, and Texas Eagle.

“Amtrak is grateful to our nation’s military veterans for their commitment and sacrifices,” Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson said. “Traveling by train is an adventure, and we have sweetened the deal to offer this discount as a benefit to our veterans.”

Being able to easily travel to and from city centers, Amtrak offers customers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. This discount is valid for coach and Acela Business class seats only. Discount is not valid on weekday service on the Acela. The discount is not valid with Saver Fares, non-Acela Business Class, First Class or Sleeping accommodations and 7000-8999 Thruways. These upgrades are permitted upon payment of the full accommodation charges. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. This offer is subject to any restrictions and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased. A 25% cancellation fee may apply. Other restrictions may also apply.

About Amtrak®

Amtrak offers a more comfortable and convenient travel experience with free Wi-Fi on most trains, plenty of leg room and no middle seat. With our state and commuter partners, we move people, the economy and the nation forward, carrying more than 30 million Amtrak customers for each of the past seven years. Amtrak operates more than 300 trains daily, connecting more than 500 destinations in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian Provinces, and reaches 400 additional destinations via connecting bus routes. Learn more at Amtrak.com.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.