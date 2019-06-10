Dionne Warwick headlines Aug. 25 event at Altria Theater

Dionne Warwick is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond on Sunday, Aug. 25, with special guests Peabo Bryson and the multitalented Deniece Williams.

Tickets are available at AltriaTheater.com, Etix.com, Altria Theater Box Office or Charge by Phone at (800) 514-ETIX (3849).

Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records. She was discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David in 1961, and went on to record 18 consecutive Top 100 singles (“Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker,” “Déjà Vu,” among countless others). She received her first Grammy in 1968 for “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” Warwick became the first African American solo female artist of her generation to win the prestigious award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance.

In 1985, Warwick participated in the recording of “That’s What Friends Are For,” which became a number-one hit worldwide and raised awareness and major funds for AIDS research, which she continues to support, among other causes such as The Starlight Foundation, children’s hospitals, world hunger, disaster relief, and music education for which she has been honored and has raised millions of dollars.

Warwick also participated in the all-star charity single, “We Are the World” and performed at “Live Aid.” Warwick has been honored by AMFAR, the Desert Aids Project, and Clive Davis at his pre-Grammy party. Ms. Warwick was also inducted into The Grammy Museum where a special 50th Anniversary career exhibit was unveiled. Most recently, Warwick released a star-studded duets album entitled, “Feels So Good,” featuring collaborations with some of today’s greatest artists. Most recently, Warwick was the recipient of the coveted and prestigious 2017 Marian Anderson Award for her career accomplishments and philanthropy. She was honored in a 2018 PBS Television Special, “Then Came You,” was named 2019 Ambassador to the Smithsonian Institute’s Year in Music and is a 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Bryson, the legendary voice of love, is back, and music has never been happier. Peabo is not just “back,” he is back and collaborating with powerhouse producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for his 21st album titled “Stand For Love.” This music dream team has delivered something music and music fans didn’t know was missing… R&B HITS. The lead single off this 11-track masterpiece, “Love Like Yours and Mine,” makes it clear that Peabo is better than ever.

The second single, “All She Wants To Do Is Me,” has already been featured on the Showtime hit series “The Chi.” Peabo’s smooth delivery orchestrated by flawless production has made this single an instant groove classic that is familiar to Peabo’s seasoned fans but has also caught the ear of some new ones. “Stand For Love” is an anticipated and epic return to popular music by one of the industries most gifted and cherished voices. The legend is back.

Williams is an American Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer who achieved success in the 1970s and 1980s. Ms. Williams, whose music has been influenced by Soul and Funk, is known for her hits such as “Free,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle,” and for her many vocal duets with Johnny Mathis.

