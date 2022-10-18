Dinner and dessert: Portion of proceeds from Dine-to-Donate to benefit the Talking Book Center

A portion of proceeds raised from 5 to 10 p.m. tonight at Baja Bean and The Split Banana in downtown Staunton will benefit the Talking Book Center.

Dine-to-Donate is only October 18, 2022, at Baja Bean, 9 W. Beverley Street, and The Split Banana, 7 W. Beverley Street, in Staunton.

Dine-in and take-out purchases will support accessible local public library services.

The Talking Book Center provides free library resources for individuals who are blind or unable to use standard print materials.