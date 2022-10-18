Menu
dinner and dessert portion of proceeds from dine to donate to benefit the talking book center
News

Dinner and dessert: Portion of proceeds from Dine-to-Donate to benefit the Talking Book Center

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Talking Book CenterA portion of proceeds raised from 5 to 10 p.m. tonight at Baja Bean and The Split Banana in downtown Staunton will benefit the Talking Book Center.

Dine-to-Donate is only October 18, 2022, at Baja Bean, 9 W. Beverley Street, and The Split Banana, 7 W. Beverley Street, in Staunton.

Dine-in and take-out purchases will support accessible local public library services.

The Talking Book Center provides free library resources for individuals who are blind or unable to use standard print materials.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

