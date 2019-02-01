Dillwyn woman dies in head-on crash with Albemarle County school bus

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

A Dillwyn woman died after a head-on crash with an Albemarle County school bus in Buckingham County on Thursday.

Nicole E. Palmer, 32, died at the scene of the 4:30 p.m. accident on Route 20 less than a mile south of Route 651/Muddy Creek Road.

Palmer was driving a 2008 Acura south on Route 20 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the bus. The bus was traveling north and the driver swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the oncoming Acura.

The 55-year-old male driver of the school bus was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.