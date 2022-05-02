Dillwyn man dies in motorcycle, vehicle crash in Albemarle County
Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a crash with a motorcycle and a motor vehicle at Rio Road & Hillsdale Drive at 10 a.m. Monday
The driver of the motorcycle, Kyjuan-Shallah Anthony Maurice Bell, 20 years old, of Dillwyn, died at the scene. The occupant of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the third traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2022.