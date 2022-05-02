Dillwyn man dies in motorcycle, vehicle crash in Albemarle County

Published Monday, May. 2, 2022, 1:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a crash with a motorcycle and a motor vehicle at Rio Road & Hillsdale Drive at 10 a.m. Monday

The driver of the motorcycle, Kyjuan-Shallah Anthony Maurice Bell, 20 years old, of Dillwyn, died at the scene. The occupant of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the third traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...