Digital online historic archive portal allows easy search for Augusta County records

Published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, 11:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is rolling out a new digital online historic record archive portal for Augusta County records.

The historic record archive portal is linked from the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s webpage. The new link is hosted by archive.org, a free internet online archive service.

This new portal is being updated by Clerk’s Office Historic Records Assistant with records as they are formatted digitally.

The Clerk’s Office and Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge also announced this week a new partnership to create the Augusta County Court House Historic Records Fund.

“We are very excited to join in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge creating our new Augusta County Court House Historic Records Fund so that those who may be interested in contributing to the preservation and conservation of some of the most significant historic records in Augusta County that will benefit those interested in the history of both the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States of America,” Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes said.

“The new Historic Records Fund will offer community members a way to personally contribute to the preservation of our county’s rich history, which should endure for the use of future generations,” said Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation.

The Community Foundation, through which residents, organizations, and agencies have been creating a wide range of charitable funds since 1992, welcomes this partnership with the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

Charitable contributions for the new Fund should be made payable to the Community Foundation (P.O. Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402) or made online at www.cfcbr.org.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk is the steward of historic records dating back to 1745. The Clerk’s Offices throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia possess a wealth of historic records. These historic records require constant protection and preservation work to ensure these artifacts remain in existence for future generations.

In addition to this new Augusta County Court House Historic Records Fund, the Clerk’s Office also applies for grants through the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program, which is managed by the Library of Virginia.

The CCRP program allows clerks to use state grant funding to perform preservation and conservation work to restore and protect Virginia’s valuable history.

Related

Comments