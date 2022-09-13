Did Donald Trump just declare war on the U.S. government?
Either Donald Trump is as clueless as most of us think he is, or he just declared war on America.
Trump “reTruthed” a post on his flailing Truth Social network from a QAnon group depicting the former president in a suit with a Q pin on his lapel above the messages “The Storm is Coming” and “WWG1WGA.”
“The Storm” is a QAnon tenet holding that Trump is preparing a secret plan to defeat the “Deep State,” i.e., the federal government, and return to power.
“WWG1WGA” is an acronym for “where we go one, we go all,” and is a sort of tagging for QAnon believers to show their loyalty to each other and to Trump.
So, there you go.
QAnon adherents support the violent overthrow of the U.S. government, and subsequent mass executions of Democrats, Republicans who don’t support the MAGA movement and progressives in general.
This is the final act of “The Storm” that Trump “reTruthed” today.
It is entirely possible that he just liked seeing somebody post a photo of him that photoshopped 30 pounds and 10 years off his face.
Or maybe the group that he called out to his Northern Virginia golf course for a round of nothing involving the use of golf clubs was thinking through the next Jan. 6.