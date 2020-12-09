Dickerson Road in Albemarle County closed Friday for routine bridge inspection

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) in Albemarle County will be closed to through traffic on Friday while crews perform a routine inspection of the bridge over the Rivanna River.

The road will be closed at 8:30 a.m. and will reopen to traffic by 4:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

