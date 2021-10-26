Diana Ordoñez named ACC Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

Published Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, 11:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Ordoñez tallied seven points, with three goals and an assist, last week to help the Cavaliers remain unbeaten in the ACC and take over the top spot in the standings – locking up at least a share of the ACC regular-season title with wins over Louisville and Miami.

Against the Cardinals on Thursday, Ordoñez scored the game-winning goal – her 13th goal of the season and her 13th game-winning goal of her career. On Sunday against the Hurricanes, she tallied a brace and added an assist – notching her 40th career goal to move within one of tying Morgan Brian for fifth all-time on the career list.

Virginia returns to action on Thursday night when the Cavaliers travel to Florida State to close out the regular-season schedule. Kick is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.