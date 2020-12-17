DHL Supply Chain to create 577 new jobs in Stafford County

DHL Supply Chain will invest $72 million to establish a state-of-the-art distribution operation in Stafford County, creating 577 new jobs.

“Virginia has strong transport links catering for all modes of transport, access to a high-quality workforce, and an above-average level of GDP per capita, which contributes to an attractive investment environment for DHL Supply Chain’s Real Estate Solutions unit,” said Carl DeLuca, Head of Real Estate Americas for DHL Supply Chain.

DHL Supply Chain’s North American business is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, and the company employs approximately 36,000 associates in the United States.

DHL Supply Chain, which has 36,000 employees in the U.S., offers a portfolio of industrial supply chain management, warehousing, transportation, and value-added logistics services. The company’s Real Estate Solutions unit leverages the company’s experience in both real estate development and logistics engineering to generate, invest, and develop turnkey warehousing solutions for customers.

This week’s announcement involves the company building a 500,000-square-foot high-bay facility in Venture Business Park in Stafford County with highly mechanized equipment for material handling to serve the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Stafford County to secure the project for Virginia. A $1.7 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund was approved to assist Stafford County with the project.

The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“On behalf of our entire Board, we are eager and excited to have DHL invest in Stafford, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with them in our community,” said Meg Bohmke, chair of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

“It is a pleasure to finalize this agreement and project and to secure over 570 new, quality jobs in Stafford, especially in this time where many workers in our region are still recovering from the impact of COVID-19,” said John Holden, the director of economic development and tourism in Stafford County local government.

“I’m very pleased to welcome DHL Supply Chain to our region,” said State Sen. Richard H. Stuart. “DHL Supply Chain’s decision to invest $72 million in a new, state-of-the-art distribution operation that will bring over 570 new jobs to Stafford County is a testament to our region’s talented workforce and unique geographic location along Interstate 95, allowing for reliable service to the entire U.S. Mid-Atlantic region. During this time of uncertainty for so many, I’m excited about the new opportunities that this project will provide.”

“I am very excited to see these jobs coming to the Stafford region,” State Del. Joshua Cole said. “Citizens have endured a hard time during this pandemic, and these jobs are very much needed.”

