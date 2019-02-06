DHCD announces $3.5 million in Community Development Block Grant funding

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development announced $3,599,136 in Community Development Block Grants for the counties of Tazewell and Wise, the city of Staunton and the towns of Appalachia, Gate City, Pearisburg, Rich Creek and Vinton.

“The Community Development Block Grant program is a vital resource for the commonwealth to address needs in our communities that will increase vibrancy and economic success,” said DHCD Director Erik Johnston. “Through the CDBG program, local governments and partners are able to create strong, sustainable communities by improving housing, encouraging business development, addressing infrastructure needs and providing access to sewer and water.”

Since 1982, the federally-funded CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), and Virginia receives approximately $18.5 million annually for this grant program. CDBG grants are awarded through a competitive process. Four projects will receive funding through the second round of CDBG Competitive Funding. Most projects benefit low- and moderate-income persons, and many projects are targeted for the prevention or elimination of slums and blighting conditions.

One project will be funded through the CDBG Construction-Ready Water and Sewer Fund, which provides assistance to projects providing public water or sewer service to communities made up of at least 60 percent low- to moderate-income households. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from Jan. 1 through the end of September.

Three projects will be funded through the CDBG Innovation Program, which supports smallscale, innovative projects that improve the economic health of the community being served.

