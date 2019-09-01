DGIF stresses boating, water safety over Labor Day holiday

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) is reminding all boaters to stay safe this Holiday weekend and always wear a life jacket while on the water.

A good day on the water can turn tragic in seconds. No matter where you boat–from large lakes and rivers to small farm ponds — wearing a life jacket is essential for safety!

“Providing a safe environment for all to enjoy the public waters of Virginia is a top priority for Virginia’s Conservation Police Officers (CPOs). We ask that if boaters want to include alcohol as part of their weekend that they designate an operator before they get on the water. Our CPOs are highly trained in detecting impaired operators and if they are encountered, they will be arrested and removed from the water to prevent accidents and to save lives,” said Major Scott Naff, Law Enforcement Assistant Chief of Operations for DGIF.

Major Naff also stresses the importance of not only having personal floatation devices (PFDs or lifejackets) of the proper size and fit for each passenger on the boat, but actually wearing them. There have been 14 boating related drownings so far in 2019 (the same number as all of 2018) and these could have all been prevented if PFDs had been worn. Major Naff stated, “If you do not have the required PFDs on your motorboat, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard, our CPOs will issue you a ticket. Life-jackets save lives.”

Boating Under the Influence

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths in the United States. In Virginia, boaters whose blood alcohol content (BAC) level exceeds the state limit of [.08] can be arrested for BUI and face serious penalties upon conviction, including a fine of up to $2,500 and incarceration for a period up to 12 months. Additionally, the operator may lose his privilege to operate a boat for one year on a first offense and up to three years for any subsequent offense.

DGIF supports the Operation Dry Water message, which encourages boaters to never boat under the influence and enjoy their time on the water responsibly. Virginia’s CPOs encourage those enjoying the water to report impaired and reckless boat operators at 800-237-5712 or Wildcrime@dgif.virginia.gov.

Check the ‘Fit’ of Your Life Jacket

While getting ready for the boating season, boaters should make sure they have U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets in good condition that fit every occupant of the boat, including children. Safe boating week is a great time to inspect your gear including your inflatable life jacket. Inflatable life jackets make it easy for adults to “Wear It” while enjoying their time on the water and being a good role model for young people on their boats.

Boating Equipment Requirements

Every boat is required to have certain equipment on board to comply with Virginia law.

To find out what your boat needs, please visit: dgif.virginia.gov/boating/wog/equipment-regulations/.

Learn More

To learn more about boating laws in Virginia and about boating safety education courses, visit the Department’s website at: www.dgif.virginia.gov/boating.

