DGIF: Stay off the water during Hurricane Dorian

The Department of Game & Inland Fisheries (DGIF) is asking you to stay inside and off the water during Hurricane Dorian.

The Commonwealth is likely to feel the impact of Dorian into coastal Virginia Thursday night and Friday, where low-lying communities such as Hampton Roads could see a storm surge of two to four feet, according to the National Hurricane Center.

DGIF urges caution in utilizing public access facilities. Boat ramps may be subject to significant storm surge as well as flooding from heavy rainfall. There is also the potential for debris across roadways and in waterways.

Visitors to Wildlife Management Areas and the Bird and Wildlife Trail should be aware of the potential for downed trees as well as flooded or washed out roadways. Do not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

Facilities may be closed as conditions dictate.

For more information, please continue to monitor the DGIF website and Facebook page on a regular basis.

If you have questions and concerns, please feel free to call DGIF at 804-367-1000.

Website: https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VDGIF/





