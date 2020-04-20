DGIF Salamander Guide adds to educational resources

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has added a salamander edition to its collection of educational guides.

The collection, which includes snakes and lizards, turtles, bats, frogs and toads, and now the salamander, are authored by DGIF biologists and colleagues.

This new guide is the fourth and final field guide to the herpetofauna (reptiles and

amphibians) of Virginia.

A Guide to the Salamanders of Virginia is a 76-page field guide that includes over 200 photos, covers the life history, ecology and conservation of Virginia’s 53 species of salamander, some of which are found nowhere else in the world but in Virginia

The 2nd Edition Guide to the Snakes and Lizards of Virginia has been updated with photos and snake names. Authored by DGIF biologists, this new 72-page field guide includes more than 170 photos covering the ecology, distribution and conservation of Virginia’s 32 species of snake and 9 species of lizard.

A Guide to the Turtles of Virginia is authored by biologists at DGIF and the Smithsonian Institution. Virginia and its surrounding waters is habitat to 24 species of turtle, including five species of sea turtles. With over 100 photographs and illustrations, this guide is intended to help you identify the turtles of Virginia, while providing insight into their behavior, ecology, distribution, and conservation.

The Guide to the Bats of Virginia provides information on bat biology, an account of each species that has been recorded in Virginia, and covers issues concerning bat management and conservation. Most importantly, this guide will raise your awareness of these unique mammals and motivate you to become involved in the conservation of these fascinating animals.

A Guide to Frogs and Toads of Virginia will help you identify the frogs and toads of Virginia, and provide insights into their ecology, distribution and behavior. It also provides answers to frequently asked questions, discusses conservation efforts related to these fascinating animals, and provides links and sources for additional information.

For more information and how to purchase, visit shopdgif.com/category.cfm.

For more information on all of DGIFs educational resources, visit dgif.virginia.gov/education/resources-for-teachers.

