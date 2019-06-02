DGIF offering free fishing days weekend of June 7-9

Whether its stripers on the coast, trout in the mountains, or anything in between, it is time to experience the fun of fishing in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is offering three full days of free fishing, June 7-9. Anyone can fish free in public waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. Just remember, all fishing regulations still apply.

To find an event near you, visit dgif.virginia.gov/freefishingdays.

