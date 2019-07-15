DGIF holds tactical operations course for maritime agencies

The Port of Virginia and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries held the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators Tactical Operator’s Course that follows the Federal Exclusionary Zone Enforcement Training Curriculum.

These two training sessions were held June 17-21 and June 24-28 and intended for local, county, state, and federal law enforcement officers assigned to the maritime community. It is targeted towards personnel assigned to waterborne response teams, marine units, or port security agencies or departments.

This was a partnership effort by The Port of Virginia (secured funding and support for the program to support its port security mission), United States Coast Guard Station Portsmouth (provided the facility for the training), United States Coast Guard Auxiliary (provided a boat and crew that were used in on-water scenarios, DGIF (Partnered with the Port of VA by providing NASBLA credentialed instructors to reduce the cost, and sent students), City of Virginia Beach, City of Norfolk, City of Chesapeake, City of Hampton, City of Newport New, and the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

This course was designed to enhance the country’s port security capabilities by providing students with the knowledge and skills necessary to appropriately react to threats in the maritime community. The training uses the the same tactics, techniques and procedures that the U.S. Coast Guard uses to train its boat operators, and ensures seamless integration into security operations amongst federal, state, county, local, and tribal maritime law enforcement officers and agencies. Participants become familiar with interagency security coordination and the response required of cooperating agencies within the maritime domain.

During training, students learn demonstrated methods for identifying threats to high-value assets and critical infrastructure within the port environment. Finally, after completing the course, students will be able to demonstrate abilities necessary to properly use defensive and protective boat tactics.

If you would like more information on this tactical operator’s course, please visit https://www.nasbla.org/training/operatorscourse.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google