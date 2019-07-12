Devon Hall: Chance for bigger role in OKC following Westbrook trade?

Former UVA guard Devon Hall had seven points on 2-of-7 shooting in 18 minutes for Oklahoma City in a 92-87 Thunder win over Portland in NBA Summer League action on Thursday.

The big news of the night in the NBA involved OKC, which traded star guard Russell Westbrook to Houston for Rockets point guard Chris Paul and a haul of draft picks, continuing the Thunder’s move toward a total rebuild after a third straight early playoff flameout.

Oklahoma City had earlier flipped Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a run of Clips’ draft picks.

It is being speculated that OKC will try to find a new home for Paul, 34, who is on the books for $123 million in salary over the next three years. Miami is among the possible final landing spots for Paul.

What this means for Hall, a 2018 second-round draft pick: as the Thunder goes young, it’s going to need some guys.

Hall split the 2018-2019 season between Australia and the NBA G-League. The 6’5″ guard averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in Australia before joining the Thunder’s G-League affiliate, OKC Blue, where he averaged 7.3 points per game in 10 appearances.

At UVA, Hall was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2018, averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from three-point range.

Hall is averaging 7.3 points on 32.1 percent shooting in four Summer League games.

Story by Chris Graham

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







