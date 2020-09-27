Devils Backbone’s hosting walk-in concerts, giving back to local food bank

Devils Backbone’s Walk-In Concert is an outdoor, socially distant live music series taking place at Devils Backbone Basecamp in Roseland on Oct. 16, 17 and 18 featuring headliners Mandolin Orange and Sam Bush.

For each pod sold, meals will be provided to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

A single concert pod (up to 4 guests) provides 16 meals, while a group pod (up to 10 guests) can provide 40 meals to a local family in need.

